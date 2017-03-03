By banning 'Ka Bodyscapes', Censor proves it is homophobic and right wing: Jayan Cherian

The 'sanskaari' Censor Board is at it again. Within days of banning Hindi film Lipstick Under My Burkha, it has refused to clear award-winning Malayalam director Jayan Cherian's Ka Bodyscapes, a scathing take on Kerala's conservatism, and LGBT and feminist movements.

The refusal has come despite the Kerala High Court ordering the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) on September 27 last year to issue the certification within 30 days after snipping “objectionable” parts. But, the Censor Board went on an overdrive and banned the movie altogether.

Ka Bodyscapes, an indie film shows the lives of three people in Kozhikode, a gay painter, Haris, a rural kabaddi player, Vishnu, and their activist friend, Sia. The trio refuses to conform to the norms of femininity, and struggles to find space in a conservative setting. The film captures the political turmoil that Kerala has seen in recent years -- growing fundamentalism and counter-movements such as the Kiss of Love campaign and LGBT pride marches in many cities. Cherian, who has won several awards in the international film festival circuit, took to Facebook last night and posted the CBFC's justification for refusing to clear the film.

CBFC's justification

The letter, undersigned by Dr Prathibha A, regional officer, CBFC, Thiruvananthapuram, states, the film glorifies “the subject of gay and homosexual relationship, nudity accentuating vital parts of male body (in paintings) in closed shots in the whole movie”. It claimed that it offends Hindu sensibilities by showing Lord Hanuman “in poor light as gay” and contends that the scene could cause a law and order problem. “The film has references to Hindu organisations indirectly which is unwarranted,” stated the letter.

The CBFC went on to pick on depiction of “vulgarity and obscenity” and display of “homosexuality throughout the movie and derogatory remarks against women”.

Its glaring misogyny -- which was on display when it justified banning Lipstick Under My Burkha -- was again out in the open. It took umbrage at a Muslim woman masturbating herself in the movie. The makers of Ka Bodyscapes have been asked by the board to appeal before the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal within the next 30 days. The movie had been denied a certificate in April last year, too.

Will move court: Director

Cherian, based in New York, said his Rs 1.50-crore film has been inspired by his friends. “My assistant director, Jijo Kuriakose, is openly gay and is the founder of Queer Pride Keralam Group, as is a colleague, Kishore Kumar.

Several gay men have part­i­cipated in this film, which was due for release in 2016. But for the last three years, I have fought battles -- twice in the Kerala High Court and before the CBFC -- to ensure that the film sees the light of day. The court had been clear both times that the CBFC should clear the movie with the appropriate certification. At no point did the court state it should be banned.”

He said the film was screened before the CBFC three times -- in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and in Worli last week, which was attended by Nihalani himself. “Immediately after seeing the movie, he said he would not give permission to release it. Asked for the reason, he said the reasons will be given in the written order. Nihalani told me to go back to court if I wanted to.”

Dubbing the CBFC's move “sheer hypocrisy,” he pointed out that India is a sexually vibrant country and the same is depicted in the film.”

He said Ka Bodyscapes, with its take on sexual identities, completes his equal rights narrative, which began with award-winning documentary film, gender-based Shape and Shapeless (2010), and continued with much acclaimed caste-based Papilo Buddha (2013). Cherian said he would move court, demanding contempt of court action against the CBFC and Nihalani.

No done: Activists

Harrish Iyer, equal rights activist, said the CBFC should keep in mind that it can only certify a film, not censor it. “Denying certification is akin to censorship. We need to rise up against this dictatorial regime of CBFC director Pahlaj Nihalani and his team.”

Sridhar Rangayan, filmmaker and head of Mumbai's LGBT film festival, Kashish, asked for a revision of the CBFC's rulebook to include contemporary social perspectives and aspirations. “I hope the report [submitted last Ap­ril] of the Shyam Benegal Co­mmittee (instituted to rec­o­mmend guidelines for certification of films) is implemented soon so that films are only certified and not censored.”

With inputs from Hemal Ashar