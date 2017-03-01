Malaysia charges 2 women with murder of Kim Jong-nam



Kim Jong-nam. Pic/AFP

Bangkok: A Malaysian judge on Wednesday charged two women with the murder of the North Korean leader's half-brother, a media report said. Kim Jong-nam was killed on February 13, when they allegedly sprayed his face with the VX nerve agent, Efe news reported.

The judge said Indonesian woman Siti Aisha and Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong planned the murder of Kim Jong-nam together with four other North Koreans who fled the country shortly after the crime, according to Channel News Asia.