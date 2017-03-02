Malaysia to cancel visa-free entry for N.Koreans

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia will cancel visa-free entry for North Koreans, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced, citing security reasons. The rule would come into effective from March 6, The Malaysian Star daily reported on Thursday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said he was waiting to be briefed by the ministry's legal adviser and the Attorney-General's Chambers on the status of the North Korean chemist held over the death of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged brother of Pyongyang leader Kim Jong-un.

"We will know in the next few hours whether the man will be released, investigated or deported," he said. According to reports, North Korean Ri Jong Chol is expected to be released from police custody when his remand order expires on Friday.

The move comes in the wake of Kim Jong Nam death on February 13 at the Kuala Lumpur airport. He was attacked with he was poisoned with VX nerve agent, which according to the UN is a weapon of mass destruction. Two women were charged with his murder on Wednesday.