Male leopard killed on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Pune: A leopard was found dead on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday morning after being run over by an unidentified vehicle.

The incident took place at Ojarde village in Talegaon Dabhade on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday around 6 am. An hour later, locals spotted the dead animal and approached the Expressway control room informing them about the incident.

A case has been reported with the Talegaon Dabhade police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police. A forest officer has been assigned to probe the case.

Senior inspector Mukut Patil of Talegaon Dabhade said, "The incident took place early morning. It was a male leopard. We will jointly investigate the case with the forest department."

Satyajeet Gujar, deputy Conservation officer, said, "This is the second such incident to take place on the expressway in two years. The post mortem, conducted at the Talegaon Dabhade Veterinary Hospital, confirms that a vehicle ran over the leopard. Leopard sightings in Maval taluka have increased due to the deforestation of the Bhimashankar forest range. Also, leopards tend to go astray while hunting for stray dogs.