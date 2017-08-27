Malegaon blast accused, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, forced to stay at Colaba's Army Unit

Despite getting bail, Malegaon blast accused fails to make it on time for Ganpati celebrations in Pune; forced to wait it out at Colaba's Army Unit



Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit with wife Aparna

Earlier this week, when the Supreme Court granted bail to Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, an alleged key suspect in the Malegaon Blast case of 2008, his family was in the hope that he'd finally return home to join in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. But, despite walking out of Navi Mumbai's Taloja Jail two days ago, Purohit hasn't been allowed to go home yet. Instead, he has been deployed in Unit I of the Coloba Army unit, where he has been restrained from speaking with the media.

After securing bail, Purohit had applied for a 15-day leave from the Army, so that he could return to his hometown in Pune. But, while he was granted leave, sources said that due to defence protocol, he'd have to wait before he is allowed to go.

Purohit's wife Aparna, two sons and mother reside in Pune. On Wednesday, after the regular NIA court proceedings in Mumbai, Purohit, had lunch with Aparna, his mother and younger son.

The family returned home the following day and began making preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi. "I rushed to the market early that day, to bring the idol. This festival would have been his first one in nine years," his wife Aparna said.

"The festival is very dear to Prasad [Purohit]. He never took leave from work on Diwali or his sons' birthdays, but made it a point to be home for the Ganpati festival," she recalled.

With four more days left before the family bids adieu to Ganesh, Aparna is hoping that he makes it home on time.

When contacted, advocate Shrikant Shivde, who is representing Purohit, said they were still waiting for a few instructions from the NIA court. "Currently, there is still no clarity on his leave," he said.

Meanwhile, General Bipin Rawat, chief of the Army staff, said that the Army has submitted an internal inquiry report to the court. "The matter is subjudice," he said.