Malegaon blasts: NIA has 'no objection' to Sadhvi Pragya's discharge



Sadhvi Pragya

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a reply, stating they have no objection to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, being discharged. Her application for discharge was filed last month.

In April, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Sadhvi and said that prime facie, sufficient evidence against her had not been provided.

In its reply, the NIA also mentioned that the HC relied upon the statements of witnesses in the chargesheet, which claim that Sadhvi was not in possession of the motorcycle used for the blast. At the time, HC had stated, "Even assuming that the said motorcycle was found at the place of the incident, the fact that she was the registered owner of it, by itself cannot be sufficient in the light of material placed on record."

The NIA added that many witnesses had retracted their statement. For this, the HC had observed, "Their statements recorded by ATS do not disclose any objectionable and incriminating material against her. Though there is some material on record that she was present at the Bhopal meeting, it, however, shows that apart from her, several other persons were also present at the said meeting."

Next, the court will hear a point-by-point argument on the discharge application.