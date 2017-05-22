Malvani hooch tragedy: Thane police arrests main accused in MP

Thane: The officials of Thane Crime Branch have arrested the main accused in the 2015 Malvani hooch tragedy case, wherein over 100 persons lost their lives, from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Dharmendra Jivbali Singh Tomar alias Sanjay Singh, who was on the run for the last two-years, was yesterday nabbed from his hometown Rajendra Nagar in Madhya Pradesh, Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh told reporters on Monday.



Thane Crime Branch team had destroyed illicit liquor centres at Shil Daighar in Mumbra and was on the lookout for the main supplier in that case, an official said. During their investigation it was revealed that Singh had allegedly supplied poisonous chemical to be mixed with liquor, he said. A team of officials then went to Madhya Pradesh and raided Singh's house in Rajendra Nagar and detained him, he said.



During interrogation, Singh confessed that he had also supplied chemical to be mixed with liquor in Malvani hooch tragedy, he added. The arrested accused would be now handed over to Mumbai Police, said the commissioner. The Malvani hooch tragedy in Mumbai which occurred in June 2015 had claimed over 100 lives and more than 120 were admitted to hospital after consuming spurious liquor.