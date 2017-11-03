Malyalam actress case: Actor Dileep seeks CBI enquiry

Malayalam actor Dileep on Friday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the Malayalam actress molestation and abduction case.

In a letter to the Kerala Home Secretary, the accused actor said that the stand taken by DGP and ADGP is suspicious so investigation should be given to CBI.

Dileep has been accused of hatching a plot with prime accused Pulsar Suni and his associates, to abduct and assault the Malayalam actress in a moving car.

On October 3, the actor was bailed out of jail after submitting a plea for the fifth time.

The actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was kidnapped and molested in a moving car while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on the night of February 17 this year.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 because of his alleged involvement in the molestation case.

On July 11, Dileep was expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after being arrested.