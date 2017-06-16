Mamata Banerjee condoles death of former CJI P.N. Bhagwati



Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed grief at the passing away of former Chief Justice of India P.N. Bhagwati. "Saddened at the passing of former Chief Justice of India Shri PN Bhagwati Ji My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she tweeted.

Bhagwati died in Delhi a few days after he was admitted to a Delhi hospital with a brief illness. He was 95. Known for introducing and pioneering Public Interest Litigation, Bhagwati had also participated in India's freedom movement. Chief Justice of India from July 12, 1985, to December 20, 1986, Bhagwati was born on December 21, 1921, and studied in Bombay.

The son of N.H. Bhagwati, who went on to become a Supreme Court judge, he began his law practice at the Bombay High Court and was elevated to the bench of the Gujarat High Court in 1960. He became its Chief Justice in 1967, and a Supreme Court judge in 1973.