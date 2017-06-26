Mamata Banerjee government hasn't fulfilled GTA's conditions: BJP



Mamata Banerjee

Amid the ongoing agitation for the separate state of Gorkhaland in West Bengal's hills, the BJP on Sunday alleged the Mamata Banerjee-led government has not fulfilled the conditions of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

"We are not supporters of Gorkhaland but culture and customs of Gorkhas should be protected. The GTA was formed with the objective to protect the culture of Gorkhas," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

"The conditions of GTA were not fulfilled. Neither administrative nor financial right was given to them. They are angry over Mamata and that is why the agitation unfolded. Mamata should apologise to them," Vijayvargiya said.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) called for indefinite strike in the hills for their Gorkhaland demand.