Mamata Banerjee greets Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Representation pic
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended greetings to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Gandhi turned 47.
"Birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you happiness and good health for many, many years to come @OfficeOfRG," the Trinamool Congress supremo tweeted.
Trending Videos
Watch video: Leopard attacks stray dog for breakfast in Mumbai
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments