West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday joined megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fans in wishing him on his 75th birthday.

Banerjee wrote on her official Twitter account, "A very Happy Birthday Amitji@Sr Bachchan Health and happiness. Always."

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor's fan club here hosted a lunch for the street children.

"As per the wishes of the living legend, who maintains regular contact with us, we are treating children in a Kolkata locality to a typical Bengali lunch this year," Sanjay Patodia, secretary of All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association, said.

A giant cake was cut in the morning on the premises of a temple dedicated to the silverscreen icon, near Bondel road in south Kolkata.

"We will send pictures of the celebrations to Bachchan sir," Patodia said.

The temple houses a life-size statue of Bachchan and its walls are adorned with words such as 'Jai Shri Amitabh'.

A pair of white shoes that the actor wore in his film 'Agneepath' is placed on the replica of a throne used in another film 'Aks'.

The 'Amit Kumar Fan Club' also organised an exhibition at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to mark the occasion.

The exhibition, 'Bachchan Nama', has put on display 60 original posters of Big B's films, including 'Sholay' (1975), 'Pink' (2016) and his Bengali blockbuster 'Anusandhan' (1980).

The display would continue till October 14, a member of the fan club said.

Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee also wished Bachchan.

"Sir you are our inspiration @SrBachchan Wishing you a healthy Bday. Pronam," he tweeted.

Praising the 75-year-old megastar, actor and Trinamool Congress MLA Chiranjit said, "He is very serious and focused about every shot. And he is also very punctual. That has taken him to the place where he is."