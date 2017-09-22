Man, facing kidnapping case in Punjab, hangs self in Maharashtra



Representational Pic

A 25-year-old man from Punjab who was facing a case of kidnapping committed suicide at a hotel in the Sindhudurg district of coastal Maharashtra, police said today.

Jajinder Singh Virk alias Garry Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was found to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room at a hotel at Amboli Ghat, a hill station, on September 20.

Singh checked into the hotel on the previous night, telling the staff that the silencer of his car had got damaged and he had to wait for a mechanic who was coming from Goa. The staff alerted police the next morning after Singh didn't open the door of his room, said senior inspector Sunil Dhanawade of Sawantwadi police station.

Police found his body hanging inside. He was declared 'dead before admission' at a nearby hospital. Singh had written, with a piece of soap, on a wall of his hotel room that he was committing suicide. A note was

found in his car, where too he said that he was going to end his life. The note also mentioned his name and contact number of a family member, said D D Gawas, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sawantwadi.

In the meantime, a team of Punjab police which was pursuing him reached the hotel, only to find that Singh was dead.

Singh had left Punjab with a woman on September 11, police said. On a complaint of woman's relatives, an offence of kidnapping was registered against him.

CCTV footage at a toll plaza in Punjab captured Singh with the woman in the front seat of the car, which put the Punjab police on his trail.

Whereabouts of the woman who was with him were not yet known, the police said.