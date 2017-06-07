Man 'parks' his car inside a swimming pool in North Carolina

Screengrab of YouTube video

North Carolina: Police were left baffled as to how a man’s car had landed inside a swimming pool. The vehicle owner, James Bradley Poe, later told the police that the car had rolled into the pool after he got out, thinking his gear stick was in park mode.

The empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex was noticed by locals.

Poe says he tried to stop the car. He says he left it in the pool because he had to go home to care for his son.

According to a report in NY post, police say Poe has given conflicting accounts about what happened. He’s been cited for leaving the scene and for not having car insurance.