Man, woman end life in Palghar

Palghar: A young man and a woman, who were in a relationship, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here, district rural police said on Wednesday.

According to station house officer of Kasa police station, a passerby found the duo lying near a road here and took them to Kasa rural hospital under Dahanu division.

The two succumbed during treatment at the hospital, the officer said, adding that the person who brought them to the hospital left the place in between, and hence, the exact location from where they were spotted is yet to be known.

At the hospital, some of the locals present there recognised them after which their relatives were called to the hospital, the officer added.

The deceased were identified as Sailesh Gorwala (25) and Manisha Kadu (20), both residents of Dahanu taluka. A case of accidental death has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.