Man accused of molesting Zaira Wasim files for bail

Three days after the Sahar police arrested Chandivali-based businessman Vikas Sachdev, 39, for allegedly molesting teenaged Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight, the accused moved for bail on Wednesday. Following his arrest on December 11, the Dindoshi sessions court had sent him to judicial custody. Though the Sahar police have sought his custody for further interrogation in the case, Sachdev's lawyer argued that it was not required.



Speaking to mid-day, Sachdev's advocate HS Anand said, "The police did not serve him a notice before arresting him. We have moved an application for his bail, which will come up for hearing on December 15." Meanwhile, the police applied for recording Wasim's statement before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPc and also informed the child welfare commission about the incident as per the procedure. The cops are in the process of recording the statements of the co-passengers and crewmembers of the flight.



A cop said, "We are gathering evidence and recording statements in the case. Further investigation in the matter is on." Sachdev's wife Divya said, "My husband is innocent. These are baseless allegations against him. He was sleeping throughout the journey."

Wasim was on her way to Mumbai from Delhi when Sachdev allegedly molested her. She said Sachdev, who was sitting right behind her, touched her inappropriately several times during the journey. She narrated her ordeal on Instagram, after which the police filed an FIR in the matter. Soon after, Sachdev was arrested. He denied the allegations.

