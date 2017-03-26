E-paper

Rajasthan: Man accuses 8 teachers of raping minor daughter, making video of act

Pic/Thinkstock
Bikaner: A man here has alleged that his minor daughter was raped by eight teachers of a private school who also made a video of the act.

The alleged incident occurred in April 2015 and the FIR was registered today after the girl's father gave a complaint to the Superintendent of Police, police said.

"The FIR lodged under Section 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Nokha police station SHO Darjaram said.

Earlier, one of the teachers had filed a case against four persons including two cousins of the girl on March 20 for thrashing him.

Both the matters are being investigated, the SHO added.

