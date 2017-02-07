Man allegedly kills wife, throws her body into a well in Vadodara

Vadodara: A man allegedly killed his wife and threw her body into a well at Mota Navta village in Dahod district, holding her responsible for the death of their 4-year-old son, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Ditabhai Charpot, is being interrogated by police for the alleged murder of his 32-year-old wife Pushpa.

The victim's body was recovered on February 3 from the well located in Mota Navta village in Fatehpura tehsil, police said.

According to police, the couple used to frequently quarrel over the death of their son Nitin. The minor had died of electrocution around six months back.

After Pushpa's sudden disappearance, her mother lodged a missing person complaint with police two days back, P K Jadeja, police sub inspector at Sukhsar said. After the recovery of Pushpa's body, her brother Hakubhai Bhurya lodged another police complaint stating that Mukesh had executed the murder and tried to destroy the evidence by way of dumping the body into a well.

"Police recovered Pushpa's body from the well last week and sent it to a hospital in Sukhsar town for post mortem, which revealed that she was strangulated to death before being thrown into the well," Jadeja added.

Further investigation is on.