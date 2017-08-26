Man armed with sword held at Buckingham Palace

By PTI | London | Posted 26-Aug-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Police officers stand guard at a police cordon next to Buckingham Palace following an incident where a man armed with a knife was arrested outside the palace following a disturbance in London. Pic/AFP
Police officers stand guard at a police cordon next to Buckingham Palace following an incident where a man armed with a knife was arrested outside the palace following a disturbance in London. Pic/AFP

A man has been arrested after he attacked police officers outside Buckingham Palace in London today. The man was believed to have a sword and two officers were injured when restraining the suspect. Queen Elizabeth II was not in residence at her palace when the incident took place.

"Officers are on scene at the Mall outside Buckingham Palace. A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) and assault on police," the Metropolitan Police said in on Twitter. Pictures on social media show police cars and a police cordon surrounding the area.

Trending Video

Watch Video: A tribute to real-life heroes: Mumbai Traffic Police

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply