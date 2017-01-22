Man arrested for extorting Rs 89 lakh from builder in Mumbra



Kalim Shaikh, the accused

A 43-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbra police this week for extorting money from a Mumbra builder. The Mumbra police have booked three people in the case and have seized a country-made gun from the accused.

The complainant claimed that the accused had been threatening him since 2011 and had extorted R89.50 lakh from him. The accused used to threaten the builder, saying they were from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang. They even threatened to kill his son.

The complainant, Faizan Malik (54), a resident of Powai, owns Malik Residency in Tanwar Nagar, Mumbra. “The arrested accused has been identified as Kalim Hussain Shaikh (43), a resident of Mohammed Ali Road, who was arrested on January 17, 2017. We are looking for the other two accused, Anis Aligadi alias Mohammed Anis Shaikh alias Anis Lambu who is wanted and in Dubai, and Sadiq, who is from Mumbra,” said MN Patil, inspector, Mumbra police.

In November 2011, Mohammed Arif Shaikh called Malik and booked a flat in Malik Residency. Within 15 days, he booked two flats and gave Malik R24 lakh. “After a few days, Anis called Malik from Dubai stating that he was a D Company member and told him to return the cash. Scared, Malik returned it all. Later, Anis started demanding more cash and threatened to kills Malik’s son. This went on until December 8. Fed up, Malik went to the police and registered a case.

Advocate Munir Ahmed, the defence lawyer, said, “If Shaikh has international links, he would not be carrying a country-made revolver. This is a private dispute and the police will investigate it.”