Man arrested for involvement in illegal slaughter of buffaloes

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in illegal slaughter of buffaloes in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

During a raid in Gulshan locality of Shamli yesterday, 13 buffaloes were seized from the man's house, a police officer said. Subsequently, a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and he was arrested, the officer said.

In a separate incident, police seized meat, suspected to be that of cow, from a house in Tessa village in Sikheda of Shamli district last evening. Nine people have been booked and the meat sample sent to laboratory for test, police said.