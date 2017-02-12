Man arrested for stalking his ex-girlfriend in Mumbai

The Kalachowki police station has arrested a 29-year-old instructor working with a private company for stalking and sending lewd messages to his ex-girlfriend.

In her statement to the cops, the victim, who was working as an MBA intern in the company back in 2013, said the accused, Ashish Uppadhay, used to be her instructor.

She said he had fallen for her and had even asked her to marry him, but she had turned down his proposal saying she wanted to concentrate on her career.

After his relentless requests, he and the victim then started dating, and were in a relationship until January 2016. But soon after, Uppadhay began to doubt her character and they split.

In July, the same year, he started stalking her. When it got too much, the girl was forced to quit her job in January, 2017.

On Friday, he texted saying vulgar things about the girl and her parents. That's when she decided to file a police complaint.

The Kalachowki Police registered a complaint and Uppadhay was arrested.