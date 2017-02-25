Man attacks woman with sex toy after she ridicules his performance in bed

Representational picture

A Florida woman claims that her boyfriend attacked her with a plastic dildo after she ridiculed his performance in bed by saying "you are not a man. You are a mouse".

The woman in question is Carol Favuzza, 58, and her boyfriend Eric Pritsch, 42 were both under the influence of alcohol as reported by Daily Mail. According to the website, Favuzza told police that she told her boyfriend, 'you're not a man, you're a mouse', while the two were having sex.

The statement angered Pritsch so much so that he reportedly punched her in the face, bit her arm, and 'struck her in the back several times with a plastic dildo and some type of cord'.

When Favuzza reported the incident to a police officer, he observed the smell of alcohol on her breath, and noticed her face swelling. She was then taken to the hospital to be treated for.

Pritsch was also later taken to same hospital due to his 'high level of intoxication'.

Police allegedly never located the dildo in question.