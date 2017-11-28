Man beaten to death by friend after spat over jacket in Delhi

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death by his friend on Monday after a spat over a jacket, police said

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death by his friend on Monday after a spat over a jacket, police said. The incident occurred in Anand Vihar interstate bus terminal in east Delhi around 5 p.m. when Balbir, who was travelling, reached there with his friend Shankar, 29.



"Shankar had come to drop Balbir who had to catch a bus for Uttar Pradesh. Before leaving, Balbir insisted on taking Shankar's jacket. When Shankar refused to give it to him, he started abusing him," a senior police officer said.

"They indulged in a scuffle following which Shankar lifted a stick and hit Balbir on his head multiple times. When Balbir collapsed, he tried to escape from the spot but people there overpowered him and informed police," he said. "Balbir was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead," the officer added. Both Babir and Shankar were residents of Ghazipur in east Delhi, police said.