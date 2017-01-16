Man booked for stalking Thane school teacher on social media

Thane: A 30-year-old man has been booked for allegedly harassing a woman school teacher and stalking her on social media, police said on Monday.

The accused followed the 24-year-old woman on a social networking site. He later called up the victim's mother demanding that the woman be married to him or else he would kidnap her and throw acid on her. The man also threatened the victim's mother, they said.

Fed up with the harassment, that began around June last year, the woman filed a complaint with Kasarwadavli police last evening.

Subsequently, the man was booked under IPC sections 354(D)(1)(2) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Senior Police Inspector P D Tele said.

No arrest has been made so far, police said adding that further probe in the matter was on.