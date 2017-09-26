Man caught with bullet in bag at IGI airport

Representational Pic
A man was on Tuesday apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his bag, an official said.
B Kanaujia was going through the security checks at the Indira Gandhi International airport at around 7.40 am when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected "bullet-like object" in his luggage, said the official involved in airport security.
"A live bullet round was recovered from the bag. Kanaujia was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition," he added. He man was supposed to take a flight to Pune, the official said.
