Man claims to expose nexus between tout and railway officials 

A common man claims to have been forced to pay Rs. 500 extra per ticket to a tout to get his reservations done from the same ticket counter where he was denied earlier



The man who shot the video. Picture courtesy/Videograb



In a video that's doing the rounds of WhatsApp, a man has claimed to have been forced to pay Rs 500 extra per ticket to an agent outside a railway station to get his reservations done. This after he was reportedly denied by the railway officials at the ticket counter as to the unavailability of tickets.

After being denied tickets at the railway reservation counter, the man claimed to have been approached by a tout who promised to get him confirmed tickets in lieu of an extra Rs 500. The video sees the man rant on about how the agent got him tickets from the same ticket counter where he was initially denied.





The alleged agent. Picture courtesy/Videograb

The video sees the man confront the agent over the extra charges. The tout is seen denying having charged him an extra Rs 500 and claims that he took a mere Rs 50 extra per ticket for his 'efforts'. The agent further claims that the railway official at the ticket counter charged another Rs. 30 for each ticket. This despite the man having paid him Rs 500.

The tout is then shown running away in the video.





The ticket counter. Picture courtesy/Videograb

The man ends the video by saying, "This is a right message, and can be spread anywhere. There are many people like me who do not get confirmed tickets from authorized railway ticket counters initially, but are given later in lieu of extra amount."



The veracity of the video could not be confirmed.