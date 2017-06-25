Man climbs into bed with date's roommate in New York; gets charged with rape



Representational picture



A male model from New York, was charged with rape, when he apparently mistook his date's roommate for her and climbed into bed with her. Henry Romero (30) claims his action was accidental.



He was arrested in April 25 after it was reported on April 7, and bailed after posting bond for USD 3,000 on felony rape charges and is due back in court on August 1.



According to The New York Post, the incident took place on March 21 this year at 6 am in the morning. Romero had returned to the woman's home after the date and she invited him to spend the night at her pad in Hell's Kitchen, New York.



The woman had a roommate, who had apparently switched beds with her. She was a temporary visitor from another country.



The woman recounted that, Romero proceeded to get intimate with her roommate and even kissed her neck several times. Upon being confronted, he offered an apology, stating he had done so under the belief that it was her. The woman says he was full of apologies following this.



Henry Romero's lawyer Phillip Hamilton declines any wrongdoing on his client's part and states that he is being purposely portrayed in a negative light.

