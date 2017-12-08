Man commits suicide by hanging himself from fan, blames roommates

A 22-year-old man committed suicide here on Thursday by hanging himself from the fan, alleging his roommates were linking him with two girls, police said

A 22-year-old man committed suicide here on Thursday by hanging himself from the fan, alleging his roommates were linking him with two girls, police said. "The deceased was identified as Virender, who used to work as a cook," Palam Vihar police station in charge Vikram Nehra told IANS.

Virender had written two names on his body and Nehra said that the body has been kept for the post-mortem examination and police are trying to ascertain the connection between the names that the deceased had on his body and the role of his two roommates.

