Man detained over 'bomb threat' on Jet Airways flight

The city police detained the passenger of a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight which was forced to make an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport yesterday after a note stating that there were hijackers and a bomb on board was found in the washroom, a police officer said.



Security personnel at the Ahmedabad airport after the flight landed. Pic/PTI

The passenger, identified as Birju Salla, a jeweller hailing from Rajula town in Gujarat's Amreli district, was taken into custody based on suspicion after the plane landed here, he said. Salla, who now lives in Mumbai, had in the past too done such a mischief with the airline out of some grudge, the police official said.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the person responsible for the security threat on the Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight had been identified and should be immediately put on the no-fly list.

Flight 9W 339, which had taken off from Mumbai at 2.55 am with 115 passengers and seven crew members, landed without incident at Ahmedabad around 3.45 am. The Boeing 737-900 plane was parked at a remote bay and all 122 safely deplaned, a Jet Airways spokesperson said.