Navi Mumbai: Man dies after consuming poison as wife files dowry harassment case

A man, in his 30s, committed suicide by consuming poison fearing arrest in a dowry harassment case. He was recuperating at a hospital in Panvel, but died on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report in DNA, the victim, identified as Sachin Ashok Chetre, was a resident of Karanjade in Panvel. He lost his battle to life at Paramount Hospital at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday. Chetre’s body was then sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem.

The report added that Pretisha Chetre (26) had filed a complaint against her husband on February 4. She alleged that she was being harassed for dowry. The victim is then said to have beaten up his wife. He event threatened to commit suicide if the complaint was not taken back.

After being assaulted, Pretisha’s family again went to the police, seeking action. Subsequently, cops nabbed him from his home. The report added that when he was being taken for a medical test, he told police that he had consumed poison at 11 pm on February 5, fearing arrest.

“We took them to the government hospital but he insisted to go to a private hospital. He was then admitted at Paramount Hospital in Panvel where doctors started his treatment,” said an official from Panvel City police station told the paper.