Man dies after hitting himself with beer bottle on New Year's Eve

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man, celebrating on New Year's Eve with his friends at a resturant here, died under mysterious circumstances after hitting himself with a beer bottle while dancing, police said on Sunday. Deepak Tandon, a resident of Punjab's Ludhiana city, came to ELF Cafe and bar in Hauzkhas Village in south Delhi to partyg with his friends.

"During dancing with his friends, Tandon hurt himself after hitting with a beer bottle. He received injuries on his forehead's left side as stated by cafe staff. He was taken to Safdurjung hospital in a police vehicle where he later expired during treatment," said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Chinmony Biswal.

Police are investigating the matter and are examining the CCTV footage of ELF Cafe. "We are also interrogating Tandon's friends," Biswal said.