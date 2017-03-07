Japanese man dies after porn magazine stash falls on him, body recovered after 6 months



The man who died under this pile. Pic/YouTube video 'Viral'

A man in Japan apparently died after his massive porn collection, weighing more than 6 tonnes, fell on top of him. His body was discovered after six months

The 50-year-old’s body was found buried under the X-rated magazines, Metro UK reported.

The body of the victim, identified as 'Joji', was discovered six months after he had died in his flat in Japan, by a member of the cleaning team. After finding out the circumstances of his death, his family apparently wanted the magazines to be removed discreetly so his neighbours wouldn't know how 'Joji' died.

However, it is unclear if the man suffocated under the stash of porn magazines, or if he had a heart attack and then fell into them.

The cleaner informed that every inch of the man's flat was filled with the magazines and there were also clippings from his favourite erotic articles laying around. His collection apparently weighed around 13,228 pounds.