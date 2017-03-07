Japanese man dies after porn magazine stash falls on him, body recovered after 6 months

The man who died under this pile. Pic/YouTube video 'Viral'
A man in Japan apparently died after his massive porn collection, weighing more than 6 tonnes, fell on top of him. His body was discovered after six months
The 50-year-old’s body was found buried under the X-rated magazines, Metro UK reported.
The body of the victim, identified as 'Joji', was discovered six months after he had died in his flat in Japan, by a member of the cleaning team. After finding out the circumstances of his death, his family apparently wanted the magazines to be removed discreetly so his neighbours wouldn't know how 'Joji' died.
However, it is unclear if the man suffocated under the stash of porn magazines, or if he had a heart attack and then fell into them.
The cleaner informed that every inch of the man's flat was filled with the magazines and there were also clippings from his favourite erotic articles laying around. His collection apparently weighed around 13,228 pounds.
In pictures: 12 batsmen who have scored over 10,000 Test runs
Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, VJ Bani at Mandana Karimi's sangeet
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Sai Tamhankar at airport
Photos: Ameesha Patel, Sonal Chauhan walk the ramp at Delhi fashion show
Spotted: Sonam Kapoor outside R Balki's office
0 Comments