Pune: Man dressed up in nightie for 7 years to have sex with friend's wife

In a bizarre case that occurred in Pune, a man dressed up as a woman for seven years just so that he continue his illicit affair with a woman who was his friend's wife. He was caught by her husband.

Khadak police arrested 44-year-old Rajesh Ghisulal Mehta, a small-time developer and resident of Gangadham Chowk in Bibwewadi who visited his friend's house wearing a nightgown to meet the wife so neighbours and security guard don't suspect anything.

This continued for 7 years till one day he got unlucky. On January 4, Mehta, as usual dressed up in woman's clothes not only entered the house but also he attempted to drug the already sleeping husband with a rag soaked in a chloroform- like substance. This time, a half-asleep husband woke up and realised that someone was tapping a smelly cloth near his nose. Scared, he woke up and got into a scuffle with Mehta. In the scuffe, the husband pulled pulled out the dupatta which was covering his face, and realised that the assailant was his friend.

Mehta fled hurling abuses and leaving behind evidence.

According to a report in Times Of India, the husband told police, "Recently, I came to know from our security guard that Mehta often visited our home in my absence. I then found out about the affair between my wife and friend, which had been going on for seven years whenever I was out of town. I warned Mehta never to come back to my house."

In a report in the TOI, The husband narrated his experience, "I woke up early that day and went to the gym with my wife. When we returned, I decided to rest after breakfast. Around 11 am, when I was in deep sleep, a strong odour woke me. Under the impression that I was being robbed, I said, 'Tum kaun ho, yahan kaise aaye, tumhe kya chahiye (who are you, why are you here, what do you want)'. But, he started slapping me and we began to scuffle. I somehow pushed him away and he ran into another bedroom and locked the door from inside. I saw my wife and asked her if she knew who this was, but she denied any knowledge of him. Suddenly, he sprang out and began running downstairs. I grappled with him and he tore my t-shirt. I was stunned to see he was in a night gown around this time. He escaped unmasked, and I saw it was Mehta." He added that Mehta abused him and threatened him with consequences before driving off in his car. The complainant called his nephew soon after, but lost consciousness, probably due to the after effects of being drugged.

The traumatised husband lodged a complaint at Khadak police station three days after the incident, and Mehta was booked under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Investigating officer sub-inspector Sanjay Gaikwad said, "Over the description, we filed an FIR against Mehta and arrested him. We have seized the rag and torn gown as well as the car used during the crime. We will try to find out what chemical was used to make the complainant unconscious. Though the accused reportedly visited the house often in the husband's absence, we are exploring if he had a specific motive on that day, and also looking at whether this modus operandi was used before." Gaikwad also told TOI that they are probing how Mehta gained entry into the house, too.