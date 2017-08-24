Man falls off suburban train at Sanpada, left to die; cop suspended



Representational picture

A CCTV footage of a man being left unattended after falling off a moving suburban train and later dumped into another train has gone viral with the GRP suspending one of its constables who was on duty.

The incident took place at Sanpada station in Navi Mumbai on July 23 between 1 am and 1.15 am and came to light yesterday when a CCTV footage of it went viral, a senior Government Railway Police (GRP) official said today.

The footage purportedly shows the unidentified man falling on the platform of Sanpada station from a speeding suburban train.

A GRP constable and two Home Guards approached the injured man, but instead of arranging for medical aid, they allegedly dumped him in the next train, a police official

said.

The next morning the man was spotted in the train at Panvel by some onlookers. He was taken to Panvel rural hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Commissioner of Police (GRP) Niket Kaushik suspended the constable attached with the Vashi railway police station, he said.

He has also sent a report to the Commandant of Home Guards, seeking to decommission the two Home Guards, the official added.