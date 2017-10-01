A man was shot dead by French security forces after he killed two persons in a knife attack at the Saint-Charles station in the port city of Marseilles in south France on Sunday, said reports.



One of the victims was fatally stabbed while the other had her throat slit by the assailant who is believed to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) at the start of his rampage, a source close to the investigation told AFP on condition of anonymity.

People wait outside Saint-Charles train station in Marseille on October 1, 2017, after a suspected Islamist knifeman killed two women before being shot by soldiers patrolling the area. AFP PHOTO

Soldiers posted in the station as part of a special force set up to guard vulnerable areas in terror-hit France responded to the stabbings in front of the station and shot the man dead, local officials said.

The attacker was shot dead by soldiers of the Sentinelle anti-terrorist force, Efe news agency reported.



Security forces have cordoned off the area and French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb was on his way to the site, according to French media.

