Man finds 12-year-old missing daughter by launching social media campaign



Alina Chakravorty was found by Mumbai cops at CST. Pic courtesy/Anindya Chakravorty's Facebook account

A man named Anindya Chakravorty, found his daughter Alina, who went missing on Tuesday morning. The Class VI student was last seen near the gates of Hiranandhini Foundation School in Powai, after he dropped her.

Following a social media appeal, thousands of people on Facebook and Twitter, joined in the search for the missing school girl.

Her pictures were circulated on Twitter with the hashtag #Findalina in order to properly coordinate with the search.

Please help find my relative, Alina Chakravorty - a 12-year-old last seen at her school, Hiranandani, in Powai at 8:15 am IST. #FindAlina pic.twitter.com/iSYDNjrjkp — Srijani C (@SrijaniC210) January 31, 2017

The Mumbai Police managed to locate her at CST. Furthermore, friends and wellwishers kept an 18-hour vigil outside the school following Alina's disappearance.

Anindya Chakravorty then took to Facebook to thank Mumbai cops and those who helped him in locating Alina for their support.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan hailed the Mumbai Police for their prompt action in locating the girl.

thank GOD all is well .. MUMBAI POLICE PROUD OF YOU .. !! Congratulations !! you are the best !! https://t.co/5iUFFn6w64 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 1, 2017

The Mumbai Police also expressed their "great relief" after reuniting Alina with her family.