Man flashes in front of woman, molests her at workplace in Connaught Place

A 32-year-old woman was molested in the capital's central Connaught Place area while she took a break from work to speak on the phone, police said on Saturday

"The incident took place on Thursday at 10 a.m. when the woman had gone to the terrace of the building... The accused groped her, unzipped his pants, and masturbated in front of her," police said in a statement.

The accused also snatched her mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

The victim works at Inligua language school.

While a case has been registered at the Connaught Place police station, the accused is yet to be arrested.