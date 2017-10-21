A court in Mizoram's Champhai district has sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old daughter. Additional District and Sessions Judge of Champhai district R Vanlalena yesterday convicted Lalhriattluanga of Vanzau village and also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on him.





The judge said the evidence against the accused was overwhelming. Lalhriattluanga raped his daughter in 2013 and had repeated the incest act a number of times as the girl was afraid to report the matter to other people, the prosecution said.



The maternal grandfather of the girl lodged an FIR at the Champhai police station against Lalhriattluanga following which he was arrested.

Also Read: Mumbai: 12 cases of molestation on local trains