Man gets fake Rs 2,000 note at Delhi ATM

A Delhi resident on Monday complained to police after he got a forged currency note of Rs 2,000, one half of which is an original note and the other half plain paper, from a south Delhi ATM. Mohammad Shadab, a resident of Shaheen Bagh area, went to withdraw money from an ATM of DCB Bank at the Jamia Nagar area around 11.55 a.m.

Representational Image

After Shadab withdrew Rs 10,000, he found the forged note in the money, a senior police officer said. Shadab, who holds an account in Yes Bank's Jasola branch, told IANS: "I immediately complained to the customer care executive concerned regarding the forged note. As I was not satisfied with his replies, I called up the Police Control Room."

Police said it was examining the closed-circuit television footage from the ATM. Bank employees and other workers who put cash in the said ATM are being questioned. It is not the first such case in south Delhi. In March, some customers were dispensed fake Rs 2,000 notes with 'Children Bank of India' written on them at certain ATMs in Sangam Vihar and Amar Colony areas.