Man gets life imprisonment for killing minor son in Thane

A 30-year-old brick-kiln worker from Bhiwandi in Thane was on Saturday convicted and sentenced to life term by a local court for killing his six-year-old son in 2014.

After sentencing convict Bhagwan Atmaram Jadhav, Thane District Judge P P Jadhav also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him and another six-month jail term, which he ordered would run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, Jadhav, a resident of Chimbipada locality in the powerloom town, used to often quarrel with his wife over petty matters. On the fateful day, April 09, 2014, Jadhav, a father of three, had a fight with his wife in the early hours. Later he went to the local market with the victim. Soon after the duo left, Jadhav's wife along with their two other children fled the house, the court was told.

In the evening, when the accused returned along with the son, he found no one at home. Later in the night, the neighbours found the minor boy dead in the house with grievous injuries. The victim had been attacked with a sickle and strangulated later, the prosecution submitted.

Jadhav, who was trying to flee after the murder, was however, chased and nabbed by the locals and handed over to the police. The prosecution argued that Jadhav killed his innocent son without any provocation and sought maximum punishment for him. The medical records also proved him guilty. Accepting the prosecution submissions, the court awarded life imprisonment to Jadhav.