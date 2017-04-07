E-paper

Man hacks daughter to death over an inter-caste marriage

By Agencies | Posted 35 minutes agoNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now


Representational Pic

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father for marrying a person outside their caste in Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The accused Balu Shivare hacked his daughter Manisha Hingane with an axe at Nimkheda village, a senior police official said.

Also read - Mumbai: Andheri man kills 3 daughters, commits suicide over property dispute

Her husband Ganesh found her lying in a pool of blood last evening. Meanwhile, Shivare went to the Barakhedi police station and told officials there that he killed Manisha for marrying Ganesh, who was from another caste.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply