Man hacks daughter to death over an inter-caste marriage

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father for marrying a person outside their caste in Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The accused Balu Shivare hacked his daughter Manisha Hingane with an axe at Nimkheda village, a senior police official said.

Her husband Ganesh found her lying in a pool of blood last evening. Meanwhile, Shivare went to the Barakhedi police station and told officials there that he killed Manisha for marrying Ganesh, who was from another caste.