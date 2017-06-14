Man held at Mumbai airport with 10 live cartridges

Representational picture

A 29-year-old flier, who arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport from Dubai on Monday, was arrested after he was found carrying 10 live cartridges in his in-flight luggage.

The accused, identified as Raman Pawar, is a resident of Uttarakhand. It is not yet clear why he was carrying the ammunition with him.

Pawar, who arrived in Mumbai on Monday, was caught during a security check at the airport. Security officials inquired about the source of the cartridges and relevant documents that permitted him to carry it, but Pawar failed to provide any information.

The airport authorities then called up the Sahar police. Pawar has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act.