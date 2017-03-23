Man held for 'driving at crowd' in Belgium, arrested

Representational picture

Brussels: A man was arrested in the Belgian city of Antwerp after he drove at high speed towards a crowd on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the vehicle had French number plates and was driven "at high speed" into the Meir, Antwerp's main shopping street.

"A man in camouflage was taken away," BBC quoted a police spokesman as saying.

No injuries were reported. Security has been stepped up in the city, he said.

The attack comes a day after a British-born lone ranger drove a car along London's Westminster Bridge, killing four persons -- including the attacker -- and injuring 40.

It was also the day Belgium marked the first anniversary of the twin bomb attacks here which left 32 persons dead.