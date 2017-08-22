Delhi man held for killing daughter to remarry

A man who killed his minor daughter to fulfil his desire to marry his sister-in-law following his wife's death has been arrested along with his nephew whom he convinced to help him in the crime, police said on Monday.

Dharambir, 28 and Sanjay, 19 were arrested on Sunday from their residence in west Delhi, after Dharambir with the help of Sanjay had on Thursday killed his minor daughter. "Dharambir wanted to marry his sister-in-law after the death of his wife, last year due to Hepatitis B," a senior police officer said.

"During interrogation, Dharambir said after the death of his first wife, he got close to his sister-in-law and they both wanted to marry. Later she told him to eliminate his seven-year-old daughter and sons from first wife as she did not want to pamper his daughter. "He confessed that he took help of his nephew, Sanjay in this task and planned to eliminate his daughter and other two sons. He gave Rs 30,000 to Sanjay to kill her," he said.

"They together strangulated his daughter to death in the absence of other kids and took her to the SGM hospital," he said, adding that they also planned to kill other two children, but the hospital administration informed police that a child was strangulated and brought by her father, following which police tracked them dowm.