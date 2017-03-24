Man held for posting objectionable photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Facebook



Yogi Adityanath

Noida: A man has been arrested here for allegedly posting "objectionable" picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi on social media, police said.

Rahat Khan was arrested in Dankaur area on the complaint of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth outfit founded by Aditya Nath.

"A case has been registered and accused arrested," said Dankaur police station in charge Rajpal Tomar.

According to the complaint, Khan uploaded the objectionable photo of the UP CM and posted comments on his Facebook page.