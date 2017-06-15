Man held for posting obscene photos of women on Facebook



Representation pic

An employee of a cable operator was arrested in West Bengal's Serampore town for allegedly uploading obscene photos of women on Facebook, police said on Wednesday.

At least six complaints were lodged at Serampore police station in Hooghly district over the past few days of snaps of women being taken at railways stations, roadside eateries, offices, without their knowledge and then posted on a specific Facebook account containing obscene images.

"If the culprit is not given exemplary punishment it will be difficult for us to set foot outside our homes. He has snapped the photos of not only college girls but of working women as well. Even women standing at bus stand have been taken," said a victim.

"I got to know from my friends that my picture has been posted in a fake account without my knowledge. But when I understood when the photo has been taken, I filed a police complaint," said another victim.

Even those who have no knowledge of the social networking site have been spending agonising moments after learning that their images feature on the Facebook account.

On inquiry, police found that some of the women were snapped while paying the bills for cable television.

According to a police officer, it was a clear case of cyber crime and four persons were identified.

On Wednesday night, police arrested a youth employed with a local cable television operator.