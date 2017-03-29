Man held for ramming car into cop's bike in Kandivli

A 25-year-old has been arrested for crashing his speeding sedan into a beat marshall's patrolling two-wheeler, and injuring the cop seriously.

According to the police, the incident took place on Kaka Keni Chowk in Charkop, Kandivli (West) around 1.30 am today. The accused, Mansur Shabbir Singwala, who was driving a sedan, lost control of his vehicle and rammed into constable Pralhad Patil (42) bike. Patil, who is attached with the Charkop police station, sustained multiple injuries. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Singwala was arrested and booked for rash driving.