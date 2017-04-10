Man held for raping a six-year-old girl



Representation pic

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on the evening of Holi. The accused, Mantram alias Mantra, a resident of Harkauli in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested yesterday from Govindpuri area, police said.

After the incident, he had changed his job and had even shaved off his beard so that he couldn't be caught, said a senior police officer. The accused was working at a 'Paratha Point' in Nehru Place and was not been seen after Holi. Mantram is married with four kids and his family lives in Uttar Pradesh while he has been working here for the last 15 years.

According to the police, on March 13, a man came to the police booth at Navjeevan camp and complained that his daughter was missing since 6.30 PM. While the police officer was noting the details of the missing child, she was noticed coming from the opposite side.

"She was admitted to AIIMS since she was complaining of pain. She told police that when she was playing in the park, an unknown person approached her and asked her to go with him, said Romil Baaniya, DCP (Southeast). "He then took her to an unknown place on a white colour vehicle and sexually assaulted her. The girl said the person's name was Mantra, " said the officer.

The victim identified the vehicle as a Gramin Seva vehicle. All the Gramin Seva vehicles were checked and an exercise was undertaken to identify the scene of crime using the landmarks shared by the victim," said Baaniya. On the day of the crime, Mantram had picked up the girl from Govindpuri and taken her to Nehru Place and then dropped her back to the place where she stays.

"He knew if he left the girl at Nehru Place, he would be caught. He dropped her at Govindpuri so that she wouldn't remember the place where he had sexually assaulted her," said another officer.